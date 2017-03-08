ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Monday that eradication of corruption was the top priority of his body.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on NAB’s awareness and prevention campaign “Say no to corruption” at the bureau headquarters, he said that the anti-graft body has been mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption under Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

“Under the awareness campaign, the NAB has been engaging different governmental and non-governmental organisations to awake them about the ill-effects of corruption,” he said. The NAB chief said that the awareness campaign had also been positively highlighted in the print and electronic media.

He said that NAB’s awareness campaign in print and electronic media proved very successful in 2016 and after a positive feedback, the NAB has decided to continue the awareness campaign in 2017.

He said that Transparency International has rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 116 which was a great achievement.



The World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122.