LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly yesterday adopted two out of turn resolutions including the one condemning wave of terrorism and supporting ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad and the other appreciating state institutions for holding Pakistan Super League final successfully.

The PA witnessed rare scene of pointing quorum on Private Members Day, leading to adjournment of session without taking up any resolutions of public interest on the agenda.

After suspension of rules, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah presented the resolution condemning recent wave of terrorism in the country, martyrdom of a cameraman due to firing on vehicle of a private TV channel in Karachi on February 12. On the following day, 13 police officials and civilians including DIG Traffic Capt (r) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and SSP Operations Zahid Gondal embraced martyrdom and at least 85 were injured in a suicide attack at Faisal Chowk Lahore. On February 15, terrorist attack took five lives in Mohmand Agency and one life in Peshawar. At least 85 devotees were martyred and more than 200 injured due to suicide attack on shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif on February 16. On March 5, five army men were martyred due to terrorist attack on a checkpost in Mohmand Agency. Pakistan Army retaliated in a befitting manner, killing 10 terrorists coming from across Pak-Afghan border. The house prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The house paid homage to martyrs and prayed for early recovery of injured. The house supported and prayed for the success of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The house unanimously passed the resolution.

Lawmakers also adopted a resolution regarding appreciating state institutions for successfully holding PSL final in Lahore with majority. The Opposition opposed the resolutions, saying curfew-like situation caused huge inconvenience to public. The Opposition legislators said that closing roads and businesses for holding a cricket match conveyed a wrong message.

Rana Sanaullah said that success of PSL final would help bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. The spirit shown by the nation has given a positive impression. Those wanted to isolate Pakistan have been given the clear message the nation was united and ready to defeat terrorism. The resolution appreciated Punjab government, Pakistan Cricket Board, security institutions and other relevant departments. The Punjab Assembly adopted the resolution with majority.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 30 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question-Hour on schools education, PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal drew the attention of the chair towards the issue of inclusion of queries of Opposition legislators in the list of unmarked questions. On the invitation of the chair to come to his chamber for resolving the issue, Aslam Iqbal insisted on discussing the matter in the house as nothing would happen there (chamber).

To a supplementary question,

Parliamentary Secretary Schools Education Ms Joyce Rufin Julius said that rehabilitation and up-gradation of all government schools would be completed by 2018.

As the house was about to take up resolutions on agenda, Ahsan Riaz Fatyana pointed quorum. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing of bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 10am.