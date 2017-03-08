The Pak-Afghan border at Torkham opens for second day on Wednesday to facilitate the Afghan nationals who want to go back to their country with legal documents, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to reports, more than twelve thousand five hundred (12,500) Afghan nationals have crossed the border and went back to Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Similarly, five hundred and forty (540) Pakistanis returned to their country via Torkham border check-post.

Relations between both the countries are tense, and each routinely accuses the other of doing too little to prevent Taliban fighters and other militants from operating in its territory.

Pakistan has blamed the attacks last month, in which more than 130 people were killed, on militants taking shelter in Afghanistan. Afghanistan denies the charges.

In response, Islamabad shut down border crossings and asked Kabul to hand over wanted militants believed to be hiding on the Afghan side.

"In order to provide an opportunity to those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country, the government of Pakistan has decided to open the border crossings at Torkham and Chaman on 7th & 8th March 2017," the Foreign Office said in a statement.