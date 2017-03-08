Authorities on Wednesday evening closed the Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for an indefinite period after thousands of stranded Pakistanis and Afghans returned home, reported Waqt News.

Pak-Afghan crossing point was opened on 7th March for two days as per federal government’s directions after it was closed recently when a new wave of terrorism hit major cities of Pakistan.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official told that the border had been closed for an indefinite period and only the valid passport holders could cross the border.

According to reports, more than 12,500 Afghan nationals have crossed the border and went back to Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Similarly, 540 Pakistanis returned to their country via Torkham border check-post.

Relations between both the countries are tense, and each routinely accuses the other of doing too little to prevent Taliban fighters and other militants from operating in its territory.

Pakistan has blamed the attacks last month, in which more than 130 people were killed, on militants taking shelter in Afghanistan. Afghanistan denies the charges.

In response, Islamabad shut down border crossings and asked Kabul to hand over wanted militants believed to be hiding on the Afghan side.

"In order to provide an opportunity to those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country, the government of Pakistan has decided to open the border crossings at Torkham and Chaman on 7th & 8th March 2017," the Foreign Office said in a statement.