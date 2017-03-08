ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan will continue to eradicate terrorists’ camps.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wants to have good relations with Afghanistan but will not compromise on the drive against terrorism.

The Minister said that the enemy should know that Pakistan's defense is impregnable and is capable to meet any challenge. Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan and it is hosting around three million Afghan refugees for the last 30 years.