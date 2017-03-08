APML Women Wing Pakistan marked world's Women Day at all the provincial capitals where officer bearers, workers and civil society participated. Role of women in taking forward the country was discussed.

President Women Wing Punjab Fatima Malhi stressed that women being the 52 percent of the population needs to be empowered just like President Musharraf emancipated them by allocating 33 percent representation in the local government system, passed women protection bill, abolished discriminatory laws like honor killing, karo kari and Quran marriage.

Representation in national assembly and provincial assemblies was increased as a result of 17th amendment.

In the remotest areas like Malakand women universities were set up. Vice president women wing APML added that the idea was to empower women socially, politically and economically and APML under the dynamic leadership of Pervez Musharraf is all set to take forward these women friendly reforms after coming to power in 2018 elections.

President Punjab Farrukh cheema, Gen Secretary Punjab Nawazish Warraich, Info Secretary Fahad Mirza, VP Punjab Naheed Adeel, Ghazala Rehman Saima Noor, Naheed Adeel were also present.