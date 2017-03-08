SIALKOT-The shrine of Hazrat Pir Murad Ali commonly known as Hazrat Pir Muradia lacks security system and guards due to apathy of the Auqaf Department.

The official negligence could result in any untoward incident at the shrine located at centuries-old Sialkot Fort. The situation also speaks volume about official neglect of the Auqaf Department which earns huge monthly income from the shrine.

It also lacks a mosque and separate rooms for the male and female visitors. A large of devotees across Pakistan visit the shrine every Thursday. Due to non-availability of a mosque and rooms, they have to suffer great difficulties.

Some of the local devotees including Lala Lal Din, Jan Muhammad, Shabir Ahmed, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Abdul Majeed Butt, Abdul Rauf and Rashid Mehmood Bajwa have expressed grave concern over the critical situation.

They said that the ancient shrine was also in dire need of its repairing and attention of the government in this regard. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail to secure the shrine by providing security to avert any untoward incident following the prevailing wave of terrorism in the country.

RAIN: The weather turned pleasant with first heavy rain of the spring season in Sialkot region. All the low-lying urban and rural areas were inundated with the rainwater in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas. It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds.