ISLAMABAD - Qatar on Tuesday sought Pakistan’s assistance for the security and peaceful hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani during a meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his desire to learn from Pakistan Army's experience in security domain and also sought assistance during forthcoming Football World Cup including provision of manpower.

Qatar will host the mega football event in 2022 and is laying out almost $500 million every week on major infrastructure projects in readiness for the global event.

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces Major General Muhammed Ali Ghanim Al Ghanim and Commander Qatar Emiri Guard Major General Hazza Bin Khalil Al Shahwani were also present during the meeting.

Qatar’s prime minister lauded Pakistan Army's contributions towards regional peace and said that people of Qatar greatly value people of Pakistan and trusts their time-tested commitment for working in Qatar.

Qatar’s PM also acknowledged Pakistan's contributions towards development and growth of Qatar. The prime minister also shared his desire to move forward with Pakistan on multiple fronts including cyber security, defence production and ease of travel. The COAS thanked the prime minister for his expression and assured him all possible cooperation in the desired fields.

The COAS, who is on an official visit to Qatar, also held meeting with Major General Muhammed Ali Ghanim Al Ghanim, Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces. The Qatari General appreciated Pakistan Army's professionalism and performance in ongoing fight against terrorism and showed interest for joint training and field exercises between the two countries.

Bajwa thanked the General and assuring him to work for undertaking training cooperation. The COAS visited the Qatar Emiri Guard Headquarters and met Major General Hazza Bin Khalid Al Shahwani. The COAS also visited Ahmed Bin Mohamed Military College where Pakistani tri-services contingent of 166 members is imparting training.