ISLAMABAD - A senior Pakistani diplomat has claimed that he was being denied promotion for being upright.

Pakistan Ambassador to Brazil Burhanul Islam alleges that he had not been promoted to BS-21 since 2014 without any reason, despite the fact that the Central Selection Board (CSB) had cleared him two times.

There were allegations that Islam did not have a clean record, especially during his tenure in Frankfurt.

The diplomat has vehemently denied the charges, saying he had a clean past including the Frankfurt tenure.

Ambassador Islam claimed, while talking to The Nation that he did a lot of good work during his earlier stint in Frankfurt, like purchasing two properties for the government at a nominal price, instead of paying large rental.

“These are solid capital investments of the government. We have found out that while purchasing the Chancery building, former Consul General paid Euro 200,000 less than what the government had approved in writing, accruing a saving of 20 per cent of the agreed cost. Nobody gave credit to him, not even the audit authorities. Instead, they came out with lousy observations, all of those have now been settled, without any recovery,” he said.

Islam had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claiming victimisation on alleged racial grounds.

In his letter, Ambassador Islam said he was a “Bengali”, not a “Bihari” who was being denied his rights.

“Burhan is one of those who spoke frankly on issues, often those would be different from routine ideas and responses,” said a ministry official, who asked not to be named.

PAK-TURKEY CONSULTATIONS ON NON-PROLIFERATION, DISARMAMENT HELD

Pakistan and Turkey held the fifth round of Pakistan-Turkey Bilateral Consultations on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Issues on Tuesday.

Ambassador Alper Coskun, director-general for International Security Affairs of the Turkish Foreign Ministry led the Turkish delegation.

The Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, additional secretary (UN and EC).

The two sides had a detailed exchange of views on the entire spectrum of developments in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament.

The evolving global and regional security environment also came up for discussion.

Recognising the commonalities between their respective positions on a range of issues, the two sides agreed to continue their cooperation and coordination, said a foreign ministry statement.

The consultations were marked by warmth and cordiality in keeping with the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries, it said.

The Turkish delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.