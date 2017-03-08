PESHAWAR - Security forces on Tuesday morning killed five terrorists while two security personnel including a captain were also martyred during an intelligence-based operation in district Swabi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces carried out the intelligence-based raid as part of the ongoing operation Raddul Fassad in Malikabad village on a tip-off about the presence of militants in a compound.

The militants opened fire on the security forces, killing Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjid on the spot. In the exchange of fire, five terrorists were also killed. The security forces besieged the compound before the firing took place with the terrorist hiding in the compound, the ISPR said.

Of the five slain terrorists, three were identified as Majid alias Khalid, a resident of Menai, tehsil Topi, Yousaf alias Chota Khalid, a resident of Malikabad and Jawad, a resident of Malakand.

The two other terrorists, whose identity could not be ascertained, were presumably Afghan nationals. It has been learnt that the terrorists were planning to target educational institutions and judicial complexes.

The security forces have launched Raddul Fassad against militants throughout the country after a sudden rise in terror incidents. Several militants have so far been killed and arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the sacrifices of our security personnel will not go in vain. According to ISPRE, the army chief said that the terrorists will be brought to justice at all costs.