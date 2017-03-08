SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha on Tuesday kicked off Spring Festival 2017 with demonstration of colourful performances, holding the jam-packed audience spellbound.

Attended by more than 10,000 university students, teachers and dignitaries including lawmakers, the festival was glowing depiction of cultural integration and national harmony. Students from various departments participated and performed in different cultural and musical programs to show social cohesion. Students from four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the cultural dress shows and traditional regional dances show. The audience was mesmerized and enthralled by the exuberant display of colour and culture of Pakistan. The event was also made captivating by acrobatics performed by the university students while Sufi and pop music was greatly enjoyed by the gathering of thousands. Popular cricketing figure Chacha Cricket also made his appearance on the stage and attracted attention of the audience. The music band of university students sang popular and folk songs and entertained the crowd.

Khushab District Council Chairperson Sumera Malik was the chief guest on the occasion. She was delighted and overjoyed by the wonderful performances of the university students. She appreciated the excitement and talents shown by the university students. The Sargodha City Council Mayor also admired the students for their awe-inspiring potentials and said that the UoS has achieved made strides by becoming one of the leading universities of the country in a short span of time.

MPA Dr Nadia Aziz, who is also member of the university syndicate, and Brig Manzoor from Sargodha Garrison also spoke on the occasion.

UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that he is proud and happy to witness such a massive gathering of students with glimmering faces. He stressed that conducive learning environment can only be achieved through the promotion of such festivities. Dr Ishtiaq also thanked the honourable guests for their support and participation.