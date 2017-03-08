ISLAMABAD - US diplomats serving in different countries in an unusual congregation here the other day discussed various global and regional changes taking place with a special focus on Pakistan, diplomatic sources informed The Nation. The sources told this scribe, that various US envoys serving at Dhaka, New Delhi, Beijing, Moscow and Kabul including the host ambassador assembled in a sitting to discuss the situation in Pakistan in particular. During the meeting the current rapidly deteriorating Pakistan-Afghanistan ties remained at the top of the agenda. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its regional and future importance also came under discussion. The participants of the meeting also discussed the growing Indian influence inside Afghanistan and clash of Pak-India interests inside the war-torn country. The sources mentioned that the growing Pak-Russia ties were also subject of the discussion during the unusual US diplomatic congregation. Pakistan’s importance and aspects of its regional security were also discussed by the participants. The US Embassy Spokesperson, Fleur Cowan, when contacted, confirmed the meeting, adding that “it was an internal working-level annual meeting to foster professional development.”

–Anwer Abbas is a correspondent for Waqt News