ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has tweeted on women’s day that “we should respect women following the values of Islam.”

On Twitter he messaged on Women’s Day saying “We must not only fight to eradicate discrimination against women, we must also adhere to our Islamic values and treat women with respect.”

We must not only fight to eradicate discrimination against women, we must also adhere to our Islamic values and treat women with respect — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 8, 2017



