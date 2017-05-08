Afghan envoy to Pakistan, Dr. Omar Zakhilwal rejected the reports claiming 50 Afghan soldiers were killed in Chaman border clash on Friday.

In series of tweets, Zakhilwal, stated that he woke up to this news based on information by Pakistan military and FC.

He claimed that only two Afghan soldiers were killed while seven sustained injuries in the clash.

If our claims of good relationship and cordial ties are genuine than even two lives are important, said the envoy.

He further stated that clash left causalities and injured on Pakistan side also but Afghanistan did not celebrate it rather condemned it.

Zakhilwal called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and ‘regrettable’.

On Sunday, IG FC Major General Nadeem Ahmad told media that 50 Afghan soldiers were killed while around 100 were injured during Chaman Border clash.



While addressing a press conference the IG stated that Afghan forces infiltrated Pakistani territory and used civilians as shields.

“In retaliatory fire, 50 Afghan forces personnel killed while over 100 were injured,” said the Major General warning that next time Pakistan military will reply 'more sternly'.

The IG said that Afghanistan took advantage of Pakistan’s positive attitude, calling Friday's cross-border firing a result of 'Delhi-Kabul nexus'.

“They intentionally targeted innocent people during the attack.

“We are not happy to destroy or kill Afghan soldiers, since they are our Muslim brothers”

The Major General also mentioned that Pakistan had informed Afghan government about the census activities, despite which the census team had been attacked during the Friday firing.