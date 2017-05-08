MUZAFFARABAD-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider said that welfare of the lawyers community is one of the top priorities of his government.

While talking to the delegation of lawyers here on Sunday, the AJK Premier assured them that their issues would be resolved accordingly. A delegation of Central Bar Association called on the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and demanded early resolution of their issues.

"A special grant will be allocated for the medical treatment of the lawyers in upcoming budget, the salaries of public prosecutors will be raised, other facilities like cafeteria, furniture, photocopy, phone and fax will also be provided for the Bar," he pointed out. The prime minister further said that eliminating corruption is a big challenge for his government and he is determined to fight it. He said the previous government failed to deliver because of bad governance and institutionalised corruption.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has taken immediate notice of an incident of murder in Bhimber district and ordered the administration to submit a detailed report of the incident to the Prime Minister office at earliest.