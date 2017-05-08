All Pakistan Muslim Student Federation has endorsed the statement by DG ISPR and considers the Panama leaks notification issued by the prime minister's secretariat baseless. APMSF urged the Supreme Court to give a quick decision on Panama leaks.

APMSF Punjab held its meeting and representatives from different towns of Lahore along with the central body of APMSF Punjab participated in it. Progress was of the wing was analysed and it was decided APMSF will fully participate in the Punjab workers convention.

APMSF Punjab workers convention after Eid and before that each representative will organize corner meetings, membership camps, workers convention in each division, district, town/tehsil, union councils and universities/colleges of Punjab. Video conferencing of President Musharraf will be arranged in all the universities of Punjab.

President ISF Muridke Saif Kamboh joined APMSF on the meeting. Svp Umar Zaman Zaman, Vp Aman Marwat, Secy Info Naureen Rizvi, Deputy Info Secy Tayyab Iqbal, Secy Social Media Kamran Sajjad, V.P Lahore Div Abdur Rahim, Musadik, Maqsood Ahmad, V.P Lhr M Umar, V.P Lhr Muslim Hussain, Joint Secy Lhr Riaz Khan, and Coordination Secy Punjab Salman Yazdani were present.