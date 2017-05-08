SARGODHA-Sargodha Mayor Aslam Naveed inaugurated a cleanliness campaign from Union Council MC/2 and wiped roads. He also accompanied MC officers and local residents. He said, "We should initiate cleanliness from our homes. All the citizens should take part in this campaign so that our city may become neat and clean. We are striving to make our city beautiful and a huge development package is being brought here for the completion of mega projects." He appealed to the public to play their role in cleanliness drive which will continue for sixty days.

15 deportees held by FIA



SIALKOT-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 15 Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport on Sunday.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the accused had gone Turkey illegally from where the Turkish government deported them. He said that the FIA teams arrested the accused upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport for further interrogation. He said that the FIA has started investigation after registering a case against them.