SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid announced a programme for the uplift and beautification of Pasrur city.

He said that the construction work on these development projects would be started within next month. Talking to people at his political office in Pasrur city, he reviewed the pace of under-construction development schemes in Pasrur, during an important meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail at his office. The Sialkot DC gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister about these schemes.

Hamid said that the government has allocated special development funds of Rs3.25 billion for the reconstruction and dualisation of main Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Rs1.30 billion for the reconstruction of Daska-Pasrur-Narowal Road and Rs350 million for construction of Pasrur-Kalaaswala-Dhoda Road for providing the better means of communication to the local people.

He said that the decades-old sewerage pipelines would soon be replaced under the Pasrur city's sewerage system rectification plan. He said that the new sewerage pipelines would soon be laid down with the reconstruction of all the city roads and streets in Pasrur city with total cost of Rs150 billion.

He said a sports stadium and gymnasium would also be established soon at Pasrur city for the promotion of sports, indoor games and other healthy activities among the local people at local level while a Rs70 million would be spent on the project.

Ex-district nazim's arrest flayed



HAFIZABAD-Local citizens, members of civil society and Ulema have strongly condemned the unlawful arrest of former district nazim Col (r) Malik Ali Ahmad Awan on the orders of the district police officer.

Malik Ali Ahmad Awan has organised Bazm-i-Naat in the lawn of gymkhana owned by him on bypass road after getting due permission to use loudspeakers. Prominent Naat khawan including Alhaj Fasihuddin Suharwardi also participated in the bazm. After the conclusion of the function, the Hafizabad City Police on the orders of the DPO arrested him and took him to the Kaleke Mandi police station where a case was registered against him on charge of violating loudspeakers and sound system ordinance. The citizens and civil society at large and Ulema particularly condemned the arrest. He, however, was produced in the court of a judicial magistrate in the morning where the permission to use loudspeakers was produced. The judicial magistrate discharged the unlawful FIR and set him at liberty.

The citizens and members of different segment of society have lashed out at the DPO for his arbitrary and irresponsible action.

Governor sensitised to lawyers' issues

LAYYAH- A District Bar Association delegation met with Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in Lahore where the governor assured the lawyers of early solution to their problems. "We are trying all the time to solve lawyers' problems as they play an important role in delivering justice; their issues would be resolved on priority basis," he added. DBA President Ahmad Ali informed him about the problems faced by lawyers of Layyah. He also invited the governor to visit Layyah and address the lawyers. He promised to solve the lawyers problems on priority basis and also to visit Layyah.