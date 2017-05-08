SIALKOT-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will distribute laptops to 879 brilliant students during a special ceremony to be held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here on Monday (today). According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, several federal and provincial ministers and local parliamentarians will also attend the ceremony to encourage the students in this regard.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-May-2017 here.
CM due in Sialkot today
