KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department has traced four WhatsApp groups involved in circulating exam papers. There are four suspects belonging to Karachi, while three are from Hyderabad.

The counter-terrorism department officials investigated in the cheating and paper leak issues and found about groups where using WhatsApp to circulate papers.

A teacher belonging to Mithi is suspected for being involved in the crime.

Earlier Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar said, "Indian mobile phone SIMS are being used to leak question papers in the ongoing Board of Intermediate Education examinations."

"All departments are on high alert. It has come to our notice that Indian SIMs are being used in this scam. All agencies have been informed as our relations with the neighbouring country are not friendly, " said the Education Minister.

"Board has been asked to corporate with FIA and to provide all information we have. As per the chief minister's orders, we have also involved the CTD so that we can see this from multiple angles," the education minister said.