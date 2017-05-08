PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the dictators and corrupt politicians were the product of status quo and the upcoming elections would separate the followers of Western imperialism and the followers of Islam.

“There is no name of ulema and students in Panama papers scandal but it contains the names of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children,” he remarked while addressing a gathering of ulema and mashaikh in Peshawar.

Provincial Ameer Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Jamiat Ittihad-ul-Ulema Central President Maulana Abdul Malik, Vice President Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqashbandi, Provincial President Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Maulana Asadullah and Maulana Ismael also addressed the occasion.

JI ameer said that it is regrettable that the prime minister stood against him in the Federal Shariah Court when he had filed a writ petition against the interest-based financial system of the country. He said that despite the promise of the prime minister, he did not take any action against usury.

Regarding class-based education system, the JI chief said that his party was against this dual system of education and whenever the party was elected to government, it would introduce a uniform education system for schools and religious seminaries.

He went on to say that the country is being looted by the political pundits since 70 years and the day is not far when the poor people would get rid of these elements. He added that in the presence of status quo, politics the country’s geographical and ideological frontiers were not safe.

Siraj maintained that whenever a testing time came upon this nation, these corrupt politicians left the country and only the poor and religious people defended the country. He said that the JI government would not be led by an international establishment but a comprehensive independent foreign policy would be framed to protect the country’s ideological and geographical frontiers.

He mentioned that the rulers would not win the elections through the support of western powers as JI has a popular support of ulemas, students and poor people of the country. He said that that the future belongs to Islamic welfare system in the country. The day is not far when an Islamic welfare system would be established in the country, he added.

He hoped that now the people of the country knew those people who plundered the national exchequer and would make them accountable in the upcoming 2018 general elections.

He made it clear that no one could stop the religious parties to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as per the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.