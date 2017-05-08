According to Radio Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan says the election Commission has jurisdiction to hear the case regarding foreign funding of PTI.

He made these remarks while hearing the foreign funding case in Islamabad Monday.

The ECP rejected the petition filed by PTI challenging the Commission`s jurisdiction.

The hearing has been adjourned till seventeenth of this month.

Later talking to media, founder member of PTI Akbar S Babar said PTI could not present any evidence regarding its foreign funding.

He said PTI Chairman should present himself for accountability.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz says PTI introduced foreign finding in politics.

He was talking to media in Islamabad today. He said PTI has no money trail of the funding.