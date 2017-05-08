AHAWALNAGAR-Police have registered criminal cases against a PTI's local leader while the party leaders termed the cases part of their political victimisation on the pressure of their political opponents.

The PTI's local leaders announced to start a movement against the Bahawalnagar police over the registration of the criminal cases against PTI district council member Umer Sukhera.

Meanwhile, all the three groups of PTI in the district expressed their unity after police action against Umer. After ending a political faction in PTI, Muslim League-N will face hard time in the district. On the other hand, the police spokesman said the case was registered according to the law adding that the police allegedly recovered 1,520 grams of hashish from his custody.

Malak Muzaffar, Syed nadeem Zaman Shah, Col (r) Ahmed Zia, Adnan Khichi and Bakhtiyar Shah addressed a "Meet The Press" conference held in the office of Col (r) Ahmed Zia.

The meeting was collectively arranged by all three groups of PTI district Bahawalnagar with the participation of District President Malak Muzaffar Khan, General secretary Syed NadeemZaman Shah, ticket-holder Syed Bakhtiyar Shah, Col (r) Ahmed Zia, City President Adnan Khichi, President lawyer wing Qamar Muneer Qamar, President labour wing, Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Mubashar, Owais Asghar, Khurram Shehzad, senior Vice President jafarhusainBhatti and Rana Abdul Majeed Guddo, who recently joined PTI after resigning a municipal committee membership of Muslim League -N.

On the occasion, Malak Muzaffar, Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah, Col-R-Ahmed Zia, Adnan Khichi and Bakhtiyar Shah in their statements said that a writ petition was filed by Muhammad Ajmal of Jandwala in a court for recovery of his daughter's dowry and according to police front desk record, Ajmal of Jandwala made allegations against Umer Sukhera of taking Rs150,000 bribe in this regard, at which police arrested Umer from his house on the order of the Bahawalnagar DPO Thursday night.

Moreover, police also got three days physical remand of Umar in another case of theft.

PTI Bahawalnagar District President Malak Muzaffar said that fake cases of narcotics and theft were registered against Umer adding that Bahawalnagar police converted the city into police state.

"We are in touch with high-ups of the party in Umar's matter and we will start a countrywide movement against police in the case. Party leader Imran Khan will also expose "police gardi" in his rally of May 7," they said.