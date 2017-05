KARACHI: A father and son strangled his daughter to death in Kemari area of Karachi on Sunday night.

According to the police, Farzana’s body was found in a house near Kemari’s Maan roundabout. She was strangled by her father and brother. It seems to be a case of honour killing.

The police said that Ghulam Nabi and Nabeel, were arrested and admitted to the murder.