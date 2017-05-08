Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flights from Karachi to Mumbai due to Pak-India tension.

According to a senior official of National Airline, “however, the reason behind this decision is highly less traffic volume on this route as PIA flight from Karachi to Mumbai has been suspended from today.”

PIA operated two flights on Karachi to Mumbai route in two days of a week (Monday and Thursday) while its Lahore to Delhi operation will continue due to satisfactory traffic volume on this route and Karachi –Mumbai route can be included in this route.

Official further said, “No flight was operated from Karachi to Mumbai and Mumbai to Karachi from April 8 because for the past six months PIA is suffering heavy financial loss, booking was also stopped on these routes.”

No special subsidy was been given by the government on this route, therefore; there are no chances of restoration of the route in near future.

However, PIA administration rejected all these media reports that fights have been suspected due to tense India-Pak ties.

PIA spokesperson, Daniyal Gilani said that reason behind this step is purely commercial and it has no indirect relevance with Pak-India tense ties issue.