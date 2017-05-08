KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said yesterday that peace in Karachi was vital to Pakistan’s stability.

During his visit to Corps Headquarters Karachi, COAS Bajwa appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for their contributions towards successful execution of these assignments.

The COAS was briefed on security situation in Karachi, progress of operation Raddul Fasaad and support to Census in Sindh province.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the army chief said that peace in Karachi was vital for stability in Pakistan. He also appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies and security forces in winning back dissident and sub-nationalist elements in to national mainstream through positive engagement.

The COAS reiterated that efforts will continue till restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Earlier, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza. DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed was also present.