PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chief Ameer Muqam while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday said that Pervez Khattak wasted four years in doing nothing.

Muqam was addressing a public gathering at Mosazai village in the suburbs of the provincial metropolis. He said that on one side the provincial government was using health cards for political gains while on the other, it had also been reported that a huge corruption had been committed in the scheme.

Some of the people affiliated with the PTI are making money through the health cards, Muqam alleged, adding that it would have been better if the government had diverted its energies to improve hospitals in the province. He said that in future health card scheme would become a mega corruption scandal against the present government.

He said that PTI’s cosmetic changes would not last for more than a day. The ruling party in the province started caring about people’s health after wasting more than four years, he said, adding that it was the party which had claimed to bring drastic changes in the health sector, but unfortunately, it has so far only introduced health card in the province, Muqam said.

Muqam further said that people saw how did KP Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi was treated in Haripur a few days back and the same would be the future of others, he claimed, adding that at ending five years term, people would not ask Imran Khan that how much blames and allegations he had levelled against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rather he would be asked about what he had done for the welfare of the people of KP.

He alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had broken all previous records of telling lies, while on the other side; his party had so far done nothing for the people of the province. He criticised PTI for launching not a single development project in the province.

