MUZAFFARGARH-The police claimed to have recovered a missing student from Multan the other day. According to the Saddr Police, Class-II student of Misali Public School Mudasir Siddique went missing about two days ago. He could not be found despite hectic search. The other day, he was recovered from Multan. Parents expressed concerns over poor security arrangements at the school. The school principle, on the other hand, has started lobbying to protect himself from legal action.