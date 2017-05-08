Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti inaugurated a free cobbler shop for common people of his constituency NA-177.

Furthermore, Dasti himself polished shoes on the day of inauguration and challenged his opponent MNA to do the same.

Dasti is famous for his surprising acts as few years back he ran a donkey cart in his constituency to prove that he is people’s man.

He won the seat of MNA from NA-177 Muzzafargarh as an independent candidate in 2013 general elections.

He remained in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) till 2012, and then he joined PML-N in 2013 but left it in 2014.