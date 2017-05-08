ISLAMABAD - Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit for bilateral talks.

He is visiting Islamabad on the invitation of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz who paid an official visit to Muscat in September 2016, said the foreign ministry.

Yusuf will call on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During his official talks with the adviser on foreign affairs, all areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Oman will be reviewed comprehensively, a statement released by the foreign ministry said. The visiting foreign minister will also have a meeting with the Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, during his stay in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy traditionally close and friendly relations.

Given its historic links with Gwadar, Oman shares intimate bonds of affinity with Pakistan, said the ministry.

Over the decades these bonds of friendship have been translated into close bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including culture, trade, investment and defense cooperation.

Oman and Pakistan are also closest maritime neighbours and have considerable potential to further increase bilateral trade and economic activities through enhancement of regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Oman have similarity of views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Oman is a member of the United Nations, Group of 77, Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, World Trade Organisation, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation and other important international bodies.

Both the countries have been strong partners at various multi-lateral forums.

“Visit of the foreign minister of Oman is part of regular exchange of high level visits and provides another opportunity to strengthen the close brotherly relations existing between the two countries,” said the foreign ministry statement.