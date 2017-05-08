LONDON - A senior British military commander has hailed Pakistan Army’s efforts in war against terror, stating that it has made “breathtaking” gains against terrorists and extremists in Tribal Areas – unmatched in over 150 years – and deserves credit for that.

Commander Field Army Lieutenant-General Patrick Nicholas Sanders was speaking at an event held at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in celebration of the 70th Independence anniversary of Pakistan, organised by World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan and Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP).

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas, Bestway Group’s Chief Executive Zameer Chaudhry and WCOP’s Syed Qamar Raza also spoke on the occasion. Lieutenant-General Patrick Sanders said that the “Pakistan Army has done more than anyone to combat extremism and terrorism” and the achievements are extraordinary. Patrick Sanders, who visited Pakistan recently, said that the success Pakistan had in Waziristan and FATA is the “most extraordinary” by all standards and “it has been the most successful operation in that area for over 150 years”.

He said that Britain has played its part in helping Pakistan combat terrorism by supporting Pakistan Army. “Our relationship is very close and the role Pakistan Army plays is very important in the region,” he stated.