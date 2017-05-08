Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Panama case has started working formally today, reported Waqt News.

The first meeting of JIT is underway in Judicial Academy, Islamabad.

All six officials of the team are present in the academy and started probe on 13 unanswered questions of Panama Leaks.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 20th.

Six-member team will investigate Panama Leaks thoroughly as top court has ordered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to be present in front of JIT.

In its final verdict of Panama Leaks, five-member of largesr bench of the apex court stated that there are questions still unanswered henceforth officials from NAB, State Bank, SECP, ISI, MI and FIA will investigate it further.

The JIT is chaired by FIA official.