Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam claimed on Monday that he and his staffers are receiving threatening telephone calls.

In a press conference in Islamabad, the Pemra chief said that it is difficult to perform duties in the present conditions.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the issue.

He demanded the government and institutions concerned to provide the regulators with security whilst they carry out actions against violators of the law.

Alam laid out that he paid Rs8.2 million worth of income tax last year and slammed all the accusations leveled against him over undeserved wage, working for an NGO among others.

He stressed that the regulatory body would not be able to work as required by the law if faced with stay orders all the time. He said that every time the regulators take action against illegal broadcast, be it out of obscenity or sedition, the violators are granted a stay order by a court.

The Pemra chief announced to take the issue at hand to the Supreme Court. An audio clip of a call was played during the press conference for the media personnel present.