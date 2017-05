The police recovered more than dozen rockets and mortar shells here today.

Police said that on a tip-off, operation was conducted in Khazana area of the provincial capital Peshawar. It said that the police during search operation recovered 15 rockets and 14 mortar shells from bank of river in the area.

The police confiscated the recovered ammunition and an investigation was being conducted to find out those who hid the arms for carrying out terrorist activities.