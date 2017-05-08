Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif today rejected the summary of summoning Senate and National Assembly (NA) respectively.

According to media reports, a summary regarding summoning senate and national assembly this week was presented before PM on Monday who rejected it.

Now in the next week again the summary for summoning senate and NA will be presented before PM.

It is vital to mention here that both Senate and opposition in NA while holding protest against PM demanded his resignation after which meetings of both floors was adjourned indefinitely.