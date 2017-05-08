Police on Monday claimed to have defused a bomb planted by unidentified people outside a school in Langa Bhattian area of Narowal.

They said unidentified miscreants had planted a bomb weighing three kilogrammes outside a private school located in Langa Bhattian area of Narowal.

Police on an intelligence report reached the area along with bomb disposal squad and defused the bomb, said a spokesman.

He said the bomb could have resulted in major loss of lives and injuries if had exploded but in time action foiled that terror attempt.