SAHIWAL-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he never protested against the PPP over loadshedding during PPP regime at Minar-e-Pakistan rather he set up a protest camp there against its corruption.

He was talking to the media after the inspection of Qadirabad Coal Power Plant in Sahiwal. He said that the nation had rejected those protest on roads. He said the PML-N had started working on the uplift and power projects while the country would make progress after completion of the power plants. Pakistan would become prosperous after the completion of CPEC project, he said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Nadeem Afzal and Director of Chinese company Suing briefed the chief minster that 660-Megawatt Qadirabad Cool Fire Power Plant would be included in the national grid till May 20. For spending a sum of Rs192 billion, the chief minister thanked the Chinese government and paid homage to the Chinese workers working in the country.