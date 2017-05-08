TOBA TEK SINGH-PTI leader Ch Ashfaq has condemned the district administration for making hundreds of people shelter-less in Musharraf Colony situated near Forest Park, Jhang Road. Their houses had been razed in a so-called anti-land grabbers operation two days ago. He said that the residents were living in their houses for the last four decades and if operation was necessary firstly administration should have given them alternate land for the construction of their houses. However, he added, the operation was launched so hurriedly and spontaneously that they even could not take out their valuables. He demanded compensation against their loss and alternate land for the affected residents.