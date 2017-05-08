The Ramzan moon will be sighted on the May 27th marking the advent of the 9th Islamic month of 1438 hijri, according to renowned scientist and astronomer DR. Shahid Qureshi.

He said today that the moon sighting on the May 25th is not possible in any part of the country.

“The clear visibility of the moon will be on May the 27th, Saturday, marking the first Ramzan on May 28th, Sunday,” said he.

Referring to the moon’s creation DR. Shahid Qureshi said the moon will born on May the 26th at 12:44 am, which will also be the midnight of May the 25th and 26th and at the very outset of sunset of the May the 26th it will be 18 hours old, bearing no visibility in any areas of the Country.