HAFIZABAD/SHEIKHUPURA: A renowned religious scholar of Bhaka Bhattian, Hafiz Zafar Abbas, was shot dead by dacoits near Khanqah Dogran late the other night. According to police source, the deceased along with central leader of JUP Pir Noorul Mujtaba Rizvi was on way to Bhaka Bhattian in a car. As they reached near Khanqah Dogran, unidentified armed bandits intercepted the car but the driver accelerated. Consequently, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on the car. As a result Hafiz Zafar sustained bullets and died on the spot.

Pir Noorul Mujtaba Rizvi, however, remained unhurt miraculously. The police have registered a case and shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy. He was laid to rest in his native village Khanqah Dogran. The funeral was attended by large number of Ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts. JUP Provincial President Pir Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi and local leaders - Rana Muhammad Asghar Chishti, Allama Faisal Nadeem Kailani have strongly condemned the incident and have called upon the DPO to ensure arrest of the accused at the earliest.



Set on fire by in-laws, woman succumbs to burns

MULTAN: A woman who was reportedly set on fire by her in-laws succumbed to her burns in Nishat Hospital on Sunday. Rashida, the deceased woman, was set on fire by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, who are still at large, said the woman's family. According to police, Rashida, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was set on fire by her husband Sajid, mother-in-law Khalida Perveen and father-in-law Umer Hayat on April 2, over domestic issues. Rashida's father Younus registered a case at the Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station. She was married to Sajid two years back and was a mother of a six-month-old. In a similar incident, a few years back, a woman was burnt to death by her husband and sister-in-law over domestic issues. –INP



PFA disposes of 900 litres of adulterated milk

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 900 litres of milk adulterated with toxic chemicals and other substances here on Sunday. The milk-sellers continue to employ harmful procedures for profiteering, while a campaign by authorities is also underway in Punjab after the Supreme Court took notice of the wicked practice. The PFA officials examined 110 containers of milk in Faisalabad on Sunday. They found 14 water supply containers to be adulterated with formalin - a chemical used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens - as well as urea, salt and water. The food authority disposed off 900 litres of substandard milk. A few months earlier, the Supreme Court has asked the Punjab Food Authority to check all milk plants in the province and get milk samples tested in labs, as it was found out they contained harmful ingredients.–INP



Oldest man of Hafizabad dies at 125

HAFIZABAD: Malik Muhammad Boota Awan, perhaps the oldest man of Hafizabad district, died in Chak Diwan village. He was 125 years old. He was father of Malik Nasir Ahmad Awan, Sales Manager State Life Insurance and Malik Bashir Ahmad Awan, an employee of a local court. He left behind over 100 sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons and granddaughters. He was laid to rest in his native village and his funeral was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.