Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif sent legal notice to Imran Khan over his claim of Rs 10 billion offer to remain silent on Panama Case.

According to media reports, the notice was sent through legal advisor of Chief Minister.

Imran Khan did character assassination of Sharif family, stated the notice.

It further said, if PTI chairman does not apologize in next fifteen days then issue will be taken to the court.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that a businessman from Lahore who is also friend of Sharif family, offered him Rs 10 billion to leave Panama Case.

The claim caused uproar in political circles of Pakistan.

Ruling party PML-N rejected the claim of Khan while major opposition party PPP, asked Imran Khan to present the proof of his claim.