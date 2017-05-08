GUJRANWALA-Hundreds of students held a protest rally and expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris here on Saturday.

The students carrying banners marched from Gondlanwala Chowk to Shernawala Bagh, chanted slogans against Indian leaders and set afire the Indian flag. The speakers condemned the brutality of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, and said the entire Pakistani nation stands behind the people of Kashmir and shares their pain.

They said that Pakistan would never back out of its political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of the Kashmiris. They said the quest for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy should not be misconstrued as our weakness. The participants demanded the United Nations play a role for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute.

ROBBERIES, THEFTS: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various dacoity and theft incidents here on Saturday.

In the Gujranwala Saddr area, three robbers intercepted Ashraf and deprived him of Rs20,000 and cellphone, On Wahndo Road, bandits snatched Rs73,000, gold ornaments and three cellphone from Shahid and his family, in PipliWala, armed men looted Rs80,000 and cellphone from Farrukh, in Baghbanpura Police limits, dacoits took away Rs8,000 and cellphone from Azeem, in Ghakkar area, armed men snatched Rs38,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones from Rizwan and his family.

At Sohdra four armed men entered the house of Pervez and decamped with Rs108,000, gold ornaments and other valuables, in Kamoki Saddr area, bandits looted Rs63,000 and two cellphones from Chiragh Din, in Ghakkar Mandi dacoits took away Rs40,000 and two cellphones from Babar, at Sohdra bandits snatched Rs70,000, gold ring and cellphone from Usman, and in Cantt area, Sarwar was deprived of Rs85,000 and cellphone at gunpoint.

In other incidents, thieves swept the houses and shops of Sufyan, Asif, Asim, Wajid, Jamil and Fakhar.

Meanwhile, A child went missing under mysterious circumstances here from DC Colony on Sunday.

Muhammad Akmal, father of six-year-old Suleman and resident of Muridke, told the police that he along with his son came to DC Colony to meet his friend Haji Tahir, residing in the colony. Meanwhile, the six-year-old child went outside of the house for playing but went missing under mysterious circumstances, he added. The Cantt Police have started investigation.

MAN CRUSHED

A speeding tractor-trolley crushed to death a man while crossing road here at Wanyawala. According to rescue sources, the man, appeared to be 45-year- old, was crossing the road when a tractor-trolley ran over him. Resultantly he sustained fatal wounds and died on the spot. The Aroop Police have started investigation.