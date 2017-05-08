PESHAWAR - The fourth phase of a survey of damaged houses in South Waziristan Agency will begin from today (Monday). Officials concerned said that the survey would be conducted in at least 65 villages of Ladha, Makeen, Sarwakai and Sra Rogha tehsils of the agency. After completion of the survey, the owners of completely damaged houses will get Rs0.4 million compensation and partially damaged houses will get Rs0.16 million. The officials informed that these houses were damaged due to the operation against militancy in the area. The officials said that after the restoration of peace in the agency, the government wanted to compensate the tribal people.