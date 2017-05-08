BARKHAN - Three women drug smugglers were arrested and 16 kilogram hashish was recovered from their possession here on Sunday. According to details, the police on a tip-off conducted operation in Rakhni area of Barkhan district in Balochistan. During operation three female drug pushers were arrested besides recovery of 16kg hashish worth millions of rupees in international market from their possession.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-May-2017 here.
Three female drug smugglers held in Barkhan
