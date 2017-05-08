Web users on Sunday said they were unable to access Facebook page of Siasat.pk, a website that provides users with clips of various talk shows.

The website through a Twitter message asked Facebook to provide details, saying it has not received a message from the authorities.

Dear @facebook, Our FB pg https://t.co/MKe6kg8wrM disappeared 12 hours ago. We are yet to receive an email or noti. Kindly look into this — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) May 6, 2017

But the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority denied any involvement.

PTA has neither issued any directions to block siasat.pk nor asked Facebook to take down its page. — Khurram Mehran (@khurrammehran) May 6, 2017

However, many people were not too happy with the development.

We condemned the ban on #siasatpk facebook page #WeStandWithSiasatPk — CaptainPakistan (@StraightUPPak) May 6, 2017