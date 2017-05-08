Web users on Sunday said they were unable to access Facebook page of Siasat.pk, a website that provides users with clips of various talk shows.
The website through a Twitter message asked Facebook to provide details, saying it has not received a message from the authorities.
Dear @facebook, Our FB pg https://t.co/MKe6kg8wrM disappeared 12 hours ago. We are yet to receive an email or noti. Kindly look into this— Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) May 6, 2017
But the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority denied any involvement.
PTA has neither issued any directions to block siasat.pk nor asked Facebook to take down its page.— Khurram Mehran (@khurrammehran) May 6, 2017
However, many people were not too happy with the development.
Strongly Condemn To Ban #Siasatpk @siasatpk #WeStandWithSiasatPK pic.twitter.com/sEv25Lfilx— Muhammad Ilyas (@MIlyasAslam1) May 7, 2017
We condemned the ban on #siasatpk facebook page #WeStandWithSiasatPk— CaptainPakistan (@StraightUPPak) May 6, 2017
The banning of Siasat.pk is a strike against free speech. Facebook must reconsider their decision. #WeStandWithSiasatPk— Abdul Quayyum Kundi (@AQKKundi) May 7, 2017
Update ur Facebook profile and support @siasatpk #WeStandWithSiasatPk pic.twitter.com/Kd11i9cjCp— Muhammad Yaseen ツ (@YaseenYR) May 7, 2017