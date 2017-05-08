Two CTD personnel injured in a blast at Khatko Bridge in Peshawar while in another planted blast at Shamshatu, gate of a school sustained some damage, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the bomb was planted at roadside and blew when vehicle of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was passing nearby.

The area has been cordoned off as a search operation is underway. The injured have been rushed to Lady Reading Hospital.

Meanwhile no causality or major property loss is reported in blast outside school.

“Police defused the second bomb planted outside school,” Peshawar police spokesperson told media.