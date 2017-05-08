RAHIM YAR KHA-Two butchers were caught with 80kg of dead meat here on Sunday. A team, comprising livestock officials and food inspector raided a butcher shop in the RY Khan City Police limits. During the raid, 80kg meat of dead animal was recovered and two butchers were arrested. The meat was disposed of later and the nabbed culprits were being interrogated after registration of a case against them.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-May-2017 here.
Two held with 80kg dead meat
