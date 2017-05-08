KASUR-Located 5km away from the district headquarters, village Nizampura has been deprived of land measurement and plots demarcation since 1960 which has let the officials extort money from villagers in every possible way.

According to residents of the village, they are faced with a great misery as the officials and corrupt patwaris have been extorting money from them in one form or the other.

They said that the practice of looting poor villagers remains continue for the past more than one decade, during which they are fleeced under the guise of land measurement, plots demarcation and transfer of registered properties. Now the officials' new 10-year period of extorting money is likely to begin which, they said, have raised serious concerns among the villagers as they are afraid of being fleeced by corrupt patwaris time and again. They said that the Lahore High Court directed early computerisation of all the lands records of the village, regretting that the court orders have been put in doldrums.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to order officials concerned to ensure computerisation of lands records of the village so that they could get rid of patwari culture. They also demanded stern action against corrupt patwaris who have been fleecing them since long.

TWO robbed of cash,

valuables

Unidentified dacoits took away cash and other valuables from a house on Changa Manga Road in Chunian here the other day. According to the Chunian City Police, family was out of the house when the dacoits broke into the house and made off with Rs150,000 cash, gold jewellery and other valuables. Police launched investigation.

Incidents claim two lives

Two persons including a woman were killed separately here.

According to police, a woman was killed and three others injured in collision between a motorcycled and Suzuki van on Changa Manga Road near Bara Nal.

Imran was on the way back home along with his wife and two sisters on a motorbike. Near Bara Nal, the bike collided with a Suzuki van head-on; killing Noreen on the spot while the others got injured critically.

In another incident, body of a dead man was found floating in Mustafabad Canal. Some passers-by spotted the body and informed the police at which the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Nadeem of Yuhannabad. Further investigation is underway.