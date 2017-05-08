Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that that cross-border attacks from India and Afghanistan were a result of a weak foreign policy.

Mr Shah was addressing a ceremony for laying the foundation stone for Sukkur Cancer Hospital on Saturday evening. He also said that no word is the last word in politics as in past political situation brought rivals Asghar Khan and Mufti Mehmood closer and “they met us. So today Imran Khan can also meet us”.

He took a jibe at the prime minister saying that instead of focusing on the energy crises, the federal government was interested only in launching big fat projects one after the other, he said.

Mr Shah said that nobody knows what became of PML-N’s highly touted cheap bread, Danish Schools and Ashiyana projects.