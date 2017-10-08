Quetta - A speeding passenger van collided head on with a bus carrying university students and staff, killing 14 people and wounding 30 others on RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Saturday.

Three security men were also among dead which happened in Dasht, a tehsil of Mastung, 47 kilometers from Balochistan’s capital Quetta.

“At least 14 commuters were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when an over-speeding passenger van collided with a bus at Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD) near Rabania Madrissa (seminary) in Dasht,” Sanaullah, a Levies official told The Nation. Sanaullah added that a Pak Army soldier and two Levies men were among 14 casualties.

The accident took place at 10: 30 am. Quetta bus was going to Bolan and Mastung van was on its way to Quetta when they collided with each other at about 10:30 am.

The over-speeding van was completely damaged while front part of the bus was also crushed.

The bus was carrying university students from Quetta to a nearby picnic spot in Mastung district.

Local officials said the accident took place when the driver of the van lost control due to speeding and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

Sameen Khan, the deputy director of student affairs at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that the victims, which included children, were all in the passenger van while students and staff on the bus only suffered injuries. "Some of the passengers in the university bus sustained injuries but none of them died," said senior local official Salahuddin Noorzai. Farid Somalani, a senior doctor in one of province capital Quetta's local hospitals where bodies and injured were taken, confirmed the death toll.

Rescuers said broken human body parts could be seen at the scene. They said condition of several patients was critical.

Balochistan Health Secretary Asmatullah Kakar, declaring emergency in Quetta Civil Hospital called back doctors, medical staff and others on duty to provide better and swift treatment to the patients of road accident.

“14 bodies of Mastung traffic mishap along with 30 wounded have been brought to Civil Hospital Quetta,” Dr Farid Ahmed Samalani, the Medical Superintendent told The Nation.

He added that 14 patients were still under treatment at the hospital while rest of the 16 patients, with minor injuries, were discharged after first aid.

Dr Farid said only one patient was in serious condition while remaining patients were out of danger.

The dead included Hayat Khan (van driver), Qadir, Shah Nawaz, Zulfiqar Hassan, Eid Muhammad (security man), Shabbir Ahmed (Levies man), Saeed Ahmed (Levies man), Jahangir, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Farooq, Salar, Aftab Ahmed, Attiqur Rehman and Chilgariz.

The dead bodies were later on handed over to heirs after finalising medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident took place in Dasht area of Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the aggrieved families and prayed for early recovery of those wounded in the tragic incident, said a PM’s office statement.